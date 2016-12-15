Bragging Rights Honors NISD for Culinary Arts Program

Newton ISD was featured in the TASA (Texas Association of School Administrators) yearly magazine Bragging Rights. There were almost 200 schools nominated for the publication based on their innovative programs and how they serve students. Only 12 districts were chosen to be spotlighted in the publication, Newton was chosen for their Culinary Arts program and Eagle’s Landing. Superintendent, Michelle Barrow is so delighted about this honor and appreciates all the hard work the Culinary Class and Kay Jones have done to make it so successful. Pictured is last year’s class, who was featured in the magazine with instructor, Kay Jones.