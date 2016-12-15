Fatal Shooting in Newton

On Sunday night, December 11th at around 5 p.m., a shooting occurred just north of the City of Newton on County Road 1010 – Walthall Road. It was reported to us by Sheriff Eddie Shannon that Roosevelt Moore, age 36, was shot and killed. The shooting was apparently the result of a family dispute between a brother and a sister that stayed at the residence. Both are residents of DeRidder, Louisiana. According to Newton County Sheriff’s deputies, the suspect left the residence earlier that day and returned to the scene and shot the victim, Roosevelt Moore, with what appeared to be a small caliber weapon. A witness at the scene suspected it to be a .22 revolver. Justice of the Peace, Brenda Smith, pronounced Moore dead and ordered an autopsy. Directly after the shooting the suspect fled the scene in a Nissan Versa. A witness at the scene identified Nastassja Moore as the actor. A warrant was obtained by the Sheriff’s office and Moore was arrested in DeRidder, Louisiana during the night. According to Sheriff Shannon this investigation is ongoing.