Local Burglaries have Neighbors on the Lookout

City Police Chief, Will Jackson warns local residents to use precaution and to take that extra step to protect their property during the holiday season due to a rash of burglaries in and around the city of Newton. Several residences have been broken into during the day and this has Newton’s residents on high alert. Neighborhood watch is out and proactive in local areas with neighbors reporting any suspicious movement around their homes and neighborhoods. The Newton Police Department is investigating several burglaries that involved property being stolen from the residences, including several firearms and small personal computers. Chief Jackson asks that anyone with any information regarding these burglaries or anything unusual or suspicious please contact the NPD at the City of Newton at 409-379-5061.