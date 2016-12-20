Fatality in North Newton County

A Sabine County woman has died after an accident in north Newton County around 5 p.m. Sunday evening. According to Trooper Stephanie Davis, it is believed the driver may have gone to sleep and drove off the highway into a tree. The driver, 65 year old Linda Harrison of Hemphill was driving a 2005 Toyota truck. According to Burkeville Fire Chief, Charles Duckworth, the BVFD and responders were called out to the Mayflower community and had to use the jaws of life to extricate the driver. The passenger was 68 year old Joe Enloe, also of Hemphill, and was transported to Christus Jasper Memorial. His injuries did not appear to be life threatening. Trooper Davis reports the investigation is ongoing and no further details are known at this time. Photo courtesy of Charles Duckworth.