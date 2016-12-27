A Christmas Angel

The Christmas spirit is real and alive in Newton, Texas! Five-year-old Mason Menville did chores throughout the month of December to raise money to buy food and toys for others at Christmas time. At his age, he would be expected to get his own list of wants together for Santa Claus and dream about his presents that would be under the tree on Christmas morning. Instead, he worked on making Christmas joyful for others. Pictured is Mason delivering food to Lloyd DuBose of the Newton Food Share. Also, he bought lots of gifts for children to be delivered through Santa’s Toy Brigade. These precious acts of kindness certainly warms the hearts of everyone who hear of them. Thank you little Christmas Angel!