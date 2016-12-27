Family Receives Christmas Gift of Life

As of Friday of last week, Jasper County Deputy Glenn Blank was fighting for his life. After battling cancer years ago, his lungs suffered damage that had increased greatly over the last year. His condition was dire as he lay in the hospital last week having suffered lung failure on Sunday, December 18. And then the miraculous happened, a donor became available and the donor was a perfect match. Early Saturday morning he had a double lung transplant in a Houston hospital and is improving daily. After prayer vigils were held in Jasper and local family and friends praying for Deputy Blank, their miracle happened. His precious wife, a 1997 graduate of NHS, Amanda Hopson Blank cannot say thank you enough for the continuous prayers for her husband and their family. She share a scripture on Facebook after hearing about the donor that said, “There is no greater gift than to lay down one’s life for his friends.” John 15:13. A fund has been set up for Glenn Blank at gofundme.com. Praying for a healthy, happy New Year for this wonderful family.