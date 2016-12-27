Fire Destroys Home on Christmas Eve

On Christmas Eve fire destroyed a home in north Newton County. Burkeville Fire Chief Charles Duckworth reported to us that the Burkeville Fire Department was called out around 9:00 p.m. on Saturday night to a residence on FM 1414 two miles south of Hwy. 63 close to Little Cow Creek. Chief Duckworth said firemen arrived to find the entire top story of the two story home completely engulfed. They immediately called Newton Volunteer Fire Department for assistance. Duckworth reported that firefighters were able to rescue three small dogs and a cat, but unfortunately one dog died. The home was owned by Bill Craft and his nephew Daniel Mills and his family were living there, according to Duckworth. The Mills family was at a neighbor’s house when the fire broke out and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time. He said the home was a total loss.