Straight out of Pine Grove – Christmas Blessings
Christine Allen of Pine Grove Baptist Church is shown with a trunk load of food for the Newton Food Share donated by Pine Grove Baptist Church. Pine Grove is one of our wonderful churches that helps minister to the hungry of the Newton community all year long. They are always bringing food. Their Christmas offering was a particularly big amount of food. Helping bring the kingdom of God to Deep East Texas! Merry Christmas to you Pine Grove Baptist Church. You are making a difference.