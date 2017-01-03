Louisiana’s High Speed Chase Ends in Newton County

On Thursday morning a high-speed chase that began in DeRidder, Louisiana ended abruptly in the city of Newton. DeRidder’s Police Chief Christopher Rudy said it all began around 9:32 a.m. when his officers were attempting to serve a felony probation warrant on 24 year old, Travis L. Joubert. Joubert was in a vehicle at his residence and fled the scene when the officers arrived. He led the officers on a chase through the city of DeRidder and out Highway 190 west. During the chase Joubert damaged a patrol car and side-swiped a civilian in an oncoming line of traffic. Chief Rudy said Beauregard Parish and Merryville Police Department joined the chase on 190 near the Texas state line. Joubert continued into Newton County where Newton’s law enforcement joined the pursuit. Joubert was caught behind Newton Feed Store after his vehicle hit the median and lost a tire turning onto Hwy. 87 north. Joubert was taken to the Newton County Jail where he was later extradited back to Beauregard Parish.