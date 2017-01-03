Newton County – We Have a New Sheriff in Town

Just a few moments after the stroke of midnight on January 1, 2017, Sheriff Billy Rowles was sworn into office by Jasper County Judge and long time friend, Mark Allen. Many of the deputies and personnel were also sworn in at that time with others being sworn in Monday morning. We spoke with Sheriff Rowles and he is so happy to announce his Chief Deputy, Cynthia Hall and Jail Captain, Ashley Morrow. Both are very experienced and he said he could not be prouder of bringing them aboard. He was also delighted to say that Kathy Lane of Trout Creek would be his Administrative Assistant. Lane served with him for years in Jasper County and he is so glad to have her experience as he takes office. He told us every employee had to reapply and while some will remain, there will also be new hires. The atmosphere after the swearing in was joyous. Cake and coffee were served and laughter was shared as the team readied themselves for the new adventure. Many were present to witness the occasion including other county officials, fellow lawmen, family and friends. Each one present to support Sheriff Rowles as he begins his new role in Newton County. Sheriff Rowles said he couldn’t wait to get in there and start helping the folks of Newton County. He is looking forward to a great new year and is proud of the team he is blessed to have at his side.