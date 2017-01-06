Stolen Guns and Items Recovered as Newton Law Enforcement Works as a Team

The rash of local burglaries in Newton the last few months and some over the last few years has citizens concerned and cautious. But as of today, a joint investigation conducted by the Newton Police Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of 3 individuals and the discovery of guns, drugs and other items.

The series of events began shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday morning, when officers from the Newton Police Dept. along with Newton County Sheriff’s Dept. and the Texas Department of Public Safety converged on a home on Hwy. 87 N. just inside the city limits in Newton with a search warrant in hand.

Upon searching the residence, officers found around 25 guns of various calibers and a lawnmower thought to have been stolen in recent weeks. In addition, the officers also found a small amount of methamphetamine resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

Based on the evidence found at that address, the officers then went to a home in Bon Wier where they also found more weapons and drug paraphernalia resulting in the arrest of another individual.

Later in the day, officers went to a home on C.R. 2004, also known as Ford Cemetery Road just east of Newton, where they found a John Deer tractor that had been reported stolen.

The investigation is continuing as officers from all three agencies continue to follow up on leads obtained in the investigation.

Billy Rowles/Newton County Sheriff