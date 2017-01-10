Burr’s Ferry Bridge Officially Reopens

Officials from Texas and Louisiana came out on Friday, January 6th in the bitter cold temperatures to attend the reopening of the Burr’s Ferry Bridge on Hwy. 63 in Burkeville. The Grand Re-Opening ceremony was held on the Louisiana side of the bridge right after 10 a.m. with Tucker Ferguson, the Resident Engineer of the Beaumont District of Texas Department of Transportation. Ferguson stated it had been a tremendous priority of the agency to get the bridge secured and reopened as soon as possible after it was damaged in the historic flood of March 2016.

State Representative James White was also present to say that he was proud of the work both Texas and Louisiana had done to restore and reopen the bridge. He stated how integral the bridge is to the logging industry and all those that traverse from East Texas to Western Louisiana. The cost of repairing the bridge is estimated to be just under $5 million. Shoring up pilings and replacing concrete footings are some of the fundamental repairs made to the bridge.