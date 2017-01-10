Stolen Guns and Items Recovered as Newton’s Law Enforcement Works as a Team

The rash of local burglaries in Newton the last few months and some over the last few years has citizens concerned and cautious. But as of Friday, January 6, a joint investigation conducted by the Newton Police Department and the Newton County Sheriff’s Department has resulted in the arrest of three individuals and the discovery of guns drugs and other items.

The series of events began shortly after 4 a.m. on Friday morning, when officers from the Newton Police Department along with Newton County Sheriff’s Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety converged on a home on Hwy. 87 North just inside the city limits of Newton with a search warrant in hand. Upon searching the residence, officers found around 25 guns of various calibers and a lawn-mower, thought to have been stolen in recent weeks. In addition, the officers also found a small amount of methamphetamine resulting in the arrest of two individuals.

Based on the evidence found at that address, the officers then went to a home in Bon Wier where they also found more weapons and drug paraphernalia resulting in the arrest of another individual. Later in the day, officers went to a home on CR 2004, also known as Ford Cemetery Road just east of Newton, where they found a John Deere tractor that had been reported stolen.

The investigation is continuing as officers from all three agencies continue to follow up on leads obtained in the investigation. Pictured is NPD Chief, Will Jackson and Sgt. Herb Kelley with some of the stolen items.