Sudden Death in Shankleville Points to K-2

A third person has died in what is suspected to be a K-2 related death. On Sunday afternoon, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a man down in the middle of the road in the Shankleville Community, just southwest of Burkeville. Sheriff Rowles said the 35-year-old was rushed by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead by Jasper County Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace, Ronnie Billingsley. Judge Billingsley ordered an autopsy; meanwhile the name of the man has not been released.

On December 31st, Daniel Charles “B.J.” Thomas, 25, was discovered deceased in the yard of a home in Jasper and Bruce Wayne Turner, age 24, was also found deceased in the yard of a home in Jasper on January 2nd. Autopsies revealed both men were healthy with no trauma to their bodies. However, toxicology tests have not returned and can take several weeks. Law enforcement warns that toxic synthetic marijuana (K-2) is circulating throughout the community and he urged anyone who uses the illegal drug to immediately stop using it. Sheriff Rowles warns the community that using K-2 can lead to immediate death. He hopes people understand the seriousness and deadliness of this drug.