Newton Basketball Celebrates a Winning Week

D.J. Seastrunk’s 18 points propelled Newton to a 70-37 victory over Corrigan-Camden on Friday With a 10-0 run during the first quarter, Newton Eagles Varsity pulled ahead and eventually claimed a 32-17 lead by half-time. Seastrunk led the charge for Newton’s offense, scoring 18 points, with 7 points during the second period. He also contributed three rebounds and two steals.

Tamauzia Brown (18 pts.) and Josh Foster (14 pts.) each contributed multiple three-pointers. Also chipping in for Newton were James Sylvester (8 pts., 12 rebounds, 4 blocks), Corbin Foster (6 pts. 11 rebounds, 5 steals), and Malik Rawls (6 pts., 1 rebound, 1 block). Newton finished the game with 47 rebounds (28 offensive/19 defensive) 6 blocks and 16 steals.

NHS Varsity Girls Basketball updates – Varsity girls beat Corrigan-Camden 53-39; NHS JV Boys Basketball beat Corrigan-Camden 51-31.