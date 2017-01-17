Woman Indicted for Accident in Newton County

On Tuesday, January 10, 2017, the Newton County Grand Jury indicted a woman that was accused of driving a car that hit and killed a young child on Hwy. 190 East in Newton. The accident occurred on November 26, 2016 at around 7:30 p.m. The Grand Jury heard evidence that was submitted by District Attorney Courtney Ponthier and her staff. The indictment charges Jessica Danielle Frazier of Holly Springs with Accident Involving Death, which is a 2nd Degree Felony and could result in a maximum penalty of two to 20 years in prison. The child was 18-month-old Carson Rawls of Kirbyville, who was reportedly hit when he ran out into Hwy. 190 in front of Frazier’s car. Officers investigating the accident said the family was unloading from the car when the child apparently ran toward the highway.

The child was taken to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased a short time after his arrival. Frazier was arrested just days later by the Newton Police Department and was later released from jail after making her $100,000 bond.