Body Found in Abandoned Church

Newton Police Chief Will Jackson reported to the NCN that the Newton Police Department and other officials are investigating the death of a man found on Martin Luther King in the Newton city limits. The deceased was estimated to be in his 20’s and was found at an abandoned church. Jackson reported that officers were dispatched to the church on MLK after 7 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18, 2017. The man, whose name has not been released was taken by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital where a Jasper County Justice of the Peace pronounced him dead.

According to Chief Jackson, there is no evidence of foul play. He also stated an autopsy would be performed to determine the cause of death. It was believed the death to be self inflicted but the investigation is ongoing.