Spacek Speaks to Burkeville Lions Club

Burkeville/Toledo Bend Lions Club had their monthly meeting Tuesday, January 17 at 6 p.m. at Burkeville United Methodist Church. Those that attended enjoyed a wonderful meal provided by Mrs. Florence Washam.

Their guest speaker was Game Warden Landon Spacek. Landon gave a short presentation about the new laws in our community as well as some helpful information about common animal tracks in our area and how to identify them. There was a short period of time given at the end for any questions.

The next Lions meeting will be Tuesday, February 21 at 6 p.m. at Burkeville United Methodist Church. We meet every third Tuesday of the month.