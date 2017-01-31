Body Found in Vehicle in Bon Wier Assumed to be Missing Man

On Thursday, January 26, the Newton County Sheriff’s Office received a report from the family of Keandre Markell Jones stating he was missing. Family members told Sheriff Rowles that Jones had not been seen since late October 2016 but was believed to be living in the Jasper area. The family learned that Jones, also known as “TT” was not in Jasper and had not been seen by friends.

An investigation in the case has led officers to the discovery of a body in a vehicle located in Bon Wier off of Hwy. 190 East. The vehicle was found late Friday evening January 27, 2017. Sheriff Rowles said the car was found in Bon Wier based on information obtained in the investigation. He was fairly certain it was the missing man, Keandre Jones, but an official identification is pending due to an autopsy. Rowles said the investigation is ongoing.