Four Charged In Organized Crime Ring in Newton County

Newton’s Police Chief, Will Jackson reports to us that four people have been arrested and charged with the third degree Felony of Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity.

The arrest of the four comes as a result of evidence being recovered after executing search warrants in Newton County. The warrants were in two different locations. The four subjects were Colby Mechling age 44; Rhonda Miller, age 46; Randy Lynn Holmes, age 56; and Ryan Cody Woods, age 31. Chief Jackson said the investigation is ongoing.