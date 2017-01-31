Officers Stop Chase

What started out as a hostage situation turned into a high-speed chase in Newton County that resulted in one man being shot by officers. Around 1:34 p.m. on Friday, January 27, Newton County Sheriff’s dispatchers received a 911 call from a woman in Trout Creek who stated that she was being held at gunpoint in a car. The woman told dispatchers that the gunman told her that if she called the police he would first shoot her and then the officers. As the hostage was talking to the dispatcher the suspect grabbed the phone and ended the call. All available units were dispatched to the scene and upon the first officer’s arrival, the early model Pontiac sedan was spotted and the pursuit turned into a high-speed chase.

The chase turned down Baptist Encampment and went nearly to Kirbyville turning down several county roads and passing through Roganville and then on to 190 West. The suspect then sped into Newton nearly causing several accidents before turning east at the courthouse at a high rate of speed. He then turned on Loop 505 south presenting grave danger to all in his path. At this point, Sheriff Billy Rowles gave the command to disable the vehicle for obvious safety reasons. An officer fired two shots at the car as it proceeded on Loop 505 South. However, the suspect continued until Cow Creek bridge where he finally stopped. As the injured suspect exited the car he was taken into custody and immediately taken by ambulance to Christus Jasper Memorial in Jasper. He was later transported to Houston where he is recovering.

At this time, the suspect is described as a man in his mid 30’s from Newton County. His name, the hostage and the officer’s name have not been released at this time. Sheriff Rowles has requested the Texas Rangers investigate the incident. Rowles said the Newton County Sheriff’s Department, Newton Police Department, Kirbyville Police Department and Jasper County Sheriff’s Department were all involved and helped in the chase.