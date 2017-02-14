Fatality Just South of Bleakwood

On Saturday, February 11, 2017, local DPS officers responded to a one vehicle crash on Highway 87 just south of Bleakwood. According to DPS a 2005 Mercury passenger vehicle was traveling southbound on 87 and for an unknown reason the driver traveled off the roadway to the right. The driver attempted to get back on the road and veered back to the left, causing the vehicle to spin across both northbound and southbound lanes of 87. The vehicle continued and hit a tree on the passenger side of the vehicle.

The driver, 64 year old Cynthia Erwin Wilhoit of Orange was flown by medical airplane to Ben Taub Hospital in Houston with serious injuries. The passenger, Tangye Dee Erwin of Burkeville, was flown by medical helicopter to St. Elizabeth Hospital where she later died from her injuries. DPS reported that both Erwin and Wilhoit were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident. The investigation is ongoing and there are no further details to be released at this time.