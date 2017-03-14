Fatality at ATV Park

According to the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, on March 12, 2017 around 9 p.m. Kayla Fitzgerald of Sulphur, Louisiana died at the Sabine ATV Park on Hwy. 63 East in Burkeville. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles it was believed she was going up a hill and the ATV fell over backwards on her causing a fatal injury. The Sheriff’s Office was advised that her husband was also injured in the accident but later released from Christus Jasper Memorial Hospital. Fitzgerald has an 8 year old son. It was said that she was doing something she loved to do. Prayers go out to the family.