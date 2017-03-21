A “Knock and a Talk” Lead to Recovery of Stolen Guns

On Friday, March 17, 2017 Jasper County Deputies, Morgan and Cunningham contacted Chief Deputy, Cynthia Hall regarding stolen guns from Jasper County. Sheriff Rowles and Chief Hall went to a residence in the Bull Run Community for a “Knock and a Talk.”

Five long runs were surrendered during the call. Some of the guns were stolen out of both Newton and Jasper counties. The Sheriff and Chief urge citizens to record their serial numbers stating that some citizens will be able to claim their guns while some will not. There were no arrests in this case but charges are still pending.