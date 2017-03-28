Burkeville Bank Robbery Suspect Takes Plea

On June 25, 2014 the Sabine State Bank in Burkeville was robbed and in the course of the robbery an employee was violently attacked and stabbed. This past week suspect, Michael Byerly, Jr. was sentenced in the federal court regarding the Aggravated Robbery charge. The Newton County District Attorney decided that seeking local charges as well was necessary in the interest of justice for the victim.

Byerly pled guilty to Aggravated Robbery and received 30 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division, and received 20 years in the Texas Department of Justice, Institutional Division, with the time running concurrently.