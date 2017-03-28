Local Family Loses Barn and Livestock in Fire

In the early morning hours of Sunday, March 26, the Noble family lost their barn and the majority of their livestock in a horrific fire. Some of the livestock lost were the Noble children’s show animals. The barn was approximately 100 yards from the home and thankfully the family was safe.

The Noble family has been a cornerstone in the community helping build agricultural programs for our youth here in Newton County. They are always willing to lend a helping hand for those in need. So when the barn burned, people sprang into action. This loss was especially hard with it being their daughter’s last year of high school and being close to “show time” for their animals.

The outpouring of love and support has been overwhelming with friends and family showing up immediately to help try to clean up and give the family a fresh start. The family is so grateful for such good friends that have come alongside in their time of need.

Many people have inquired about the needs of the family. If you would like to assist the family, a benefit account has been opened for them at First Financial Bank in Newton.