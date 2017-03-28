Stark Found Guilty

On March 20, 2017, a trial was held in the Newton County District Courtroom. The Newton County District Attorney’s Office presented evidence against Jeremy Lee Stark of Newton, relating to the shooting death of his brother that occurred on December 10, 2015. The victim was Lealon Madis Ryder (better known as Tad), also of Newton. Ryder was flown by medical helicopter to Beaumont where he later passed away. The Stark case was presided over by the Honorable Craig Mixson. Stark was found guilty by a jury of Manslaughter, and received a sentence of 8 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Institutional Division. District Attorney Courtney Ponthier is set to try another felony case in June of this year.