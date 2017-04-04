Garden Club Honors the “Bamboo Lady” for 50 Years

On Friday, March 31, the Garden Club held their Annual Flower Show at the FBC Family Life Center in Newton. Pictured is Mrs. Judith Bussey (also known as the “Bamboo Lady”) being honored for her talents and dedication to the Garden Club. She has served the club for 50 years beginning in 1967. She is certainly not finished as she loves the joy of horticulture and the artistic opportunity it offers.

The Flower Show is always an extraordinary display of color and beauty varying from plants, to blooms, to design with tablescape included. It really is a treat for those who enjoy the beauty of Spring. There were fewer entries this year due to the strange weather patterns and especially warm winter causing Azaleas and Bridal Wreath to bloom early. However, the ladies created a wonderful show anyway.