Newton’s Special Olympic Event Is April 7th

Time goes by FAST when you’re having fun! It’s already that time again, time for the 5th Annual Special Olympics event. Newton I.S.D. and the City of Newton will be hosting the exciting meet on Friday, April 7, 2017. The Annual meet will be held at the Newton High School Track and Gym between 9:30 and 2 p.m.

A record number of schools are expected this year with 180 athletes attending, so it’s sure to be a great time for everyone involved. Attending the meet this year are schools from all over East Texas. The Newton event is one of the biggest held in the area and is always such a great day for the athletes.

If you would like to volunteer or be a part of this special event, contact Donnie Meek at the City of Newton – 409-379-5061. Everyone is welcome, so come out and support these athletes and be a part of this very special day. You’re sure to come away with a smile a big as Texas!