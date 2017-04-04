Spring Thunderstorms Bring Destruction

After many flash flood warnings and approximately 6.5″ of rain on Sunday evening, Newton’s creeks and ponds were overflowing on Monday morning. It began on Wednesday afternoon with hours of pouring rain that included hail, tornadic winds and fierce lightning. The weather forced people in Newton and surrounding area to use extreme caution when getting out Wednesday evening. The weather was so extreme that Burkeville school buses were turned back to the school due to fallen trees in the roadways. Newton County definitely saw tornadic activity around Farrsville just north of Burkeville off of Hwy. 63 and on Hwy. 190 West just past Holly Springs with tree tops snapped off and high winds tearing off roofs in the area. Newton County Judge, Paul Price issued a local state of disaster on Thursday, March 30, 2017. The disaster activates the Newton County Emergency Plan and will last for seven days unless renewed by the Commissioners Court.

Sunshine is in the forecast this week is a welcome sight and will certainly help dry out the soaked ground.