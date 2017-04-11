Missing Woman Found in Newton County

For some reason Deputy Barry Laird left early for work on Wednesday, April 5, 2017. He believes it was more than just a coincidence. Just one day earlier a Silver Alert was sent out for a 79-year-old woman from Shelby County. Ruby Lee Price Weathered left home Tuesday morning around 8 a.m. headed to Tenaha to pick up her daughter and then together they were heading to Tyler, Texas. Weathered never made it to Tenaha or Tyler, so her family reported that she was missing by Tuesday afternoon.

On Wednesday around 5:15 – 5:30 a.m. on Highway 87 South around CR 4105, Deputy Laird spotted a truck crossing both lanes driving around 35 mph. He said he checked the license plates and realized it was linked to a missing person report. Laird said that could mean anything so he cautiously approached to try to stop the vehicle. She rode on the shoulder for several miles before she finally stopped. He then realized she was the missing woman from Shelby County. Deputy Laird said Weathered was a bit confused and that she said she had been to Shreveport and then was circling back through Newton County headed home. He brought Weathered safely back to the Sheriff’s Office where her family was notified. The family said she had been suffering from the early stages of dementia, but had never been missing before. Deputy Laird was thankful he was there to help return Weathered home safely to her family saying many times Silver Alert incidents do not end well.