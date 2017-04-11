Wanted Felons Captured In Newton County

The U.S. Marshal’s Task Force was in Newton on Friday, April 7, 2017, looking for two wanted felons. According to Sheriff Rowles the Task Force, Sheriff’s Department, and Newton Police Department scored big and arrested both felons in question. They arrested Nathan Hooks outside of Bon Wier on two felony warrants. He was arrested without incident. They also arrested Jamie Powers in the Shankleville area. Powers had a felony warrant and when officers tried to arrest him he reached for a .45 automatic and was tased and taken into custody. An additional charge of felon in possession of a firearm has been filed. Both subjects are in the Newton County Jail due to a great job by all that were involved.