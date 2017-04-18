Lions Host “Eggstravagant” Egg Hunt

On Saturday, April 15, the Newton Lions Club hosted its annual egg hunt and it was great fun for all ages. The hunt was sponsored by Community Bank, First Financial Bank and Servant United Methodist Church. Lots of children and parents attended the egg hunt with thousands of eggs put out by the Leo Club from NHS. The Girl Scouts filled the eggs with surprises. There was certainly no shortage of smiles from the kids. Thanks to everyone who made this day so special for the families. Misti Spacek is shown with daughter Caroline.