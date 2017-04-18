Newton FBLA Advances to Nationals

Newton High School Future Business Leaders attended their State Leadership Conference in San Antonio on March 23-25 and came away with several national qualifiers. Winning 4th place in Computer Game & Simulation Project was the team of Wendi Bailey, Colton Haymon and Luke Windham. 4th place winners in Community Service Project was the team of Daisy Flowers and Sunsony Khan. Colton Haymon received the “Who’s Who in Texas FBLA Award” as well. These students will be competing in Anaheim, California at the National Leadership Conference at the end of June. Other members competing in San Antonio were Chelsea Cahill, Whitney Gipson, Kenny Silvey and Faith Worlds.