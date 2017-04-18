Sheriff’s Department Asking For Help In Recent Theft

Sheriff Billy Rowles has been encouraging local residents to put up game cameras at their residences to help stop crime.  He shared how many times a simple picture can help solve the local thefts in our area.  According to a game camera this suspect was caught stealing batteries from a well site just off of F.M. 1414 near Burkeville.  It was April 6, 2017 at approximately 8:08 p.m. when this individual was shown on camera vandalizing and stealing property at a local well site.  The Newton County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help identifying the truck or suspect pictured.  Sheriff Rowles believes it to be a older model extended cab 4-wheel drive Toyota with dents on the tailgate.  The suspect is believed to be a white male, according to other photos that were obtained.  If you have any information on the identity of this individual or the vehicle, please call the Sheriff’s Office at 409-379-3636.

