Century Plant Blooms in Stringtown

It looks like a scene from the movie, “Horton Hears a Who.” The green almost glows it is so vibrant and it only comes along every decade or so.

The blooming of the Century Plant also known as Agave Attenuata varies as to how often it blooms depending on care and location of the plant. It provided Native Americans with a source of soap, food, fiber, medicine and weapons. They are known to grow up to 40 feet high. The American Century Plant is sometimes grown in southern California as an ornamental. The plant dies right after its flowering. As soon as the flowers set seed and drop, the plant withers and dies. This particular plant is growing off of F.M. 1414 in Newton. It is certainly a sight to behold.