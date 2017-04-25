Local Family Plays Family Feud

It is an exciting time in the life of the Smithson family, who grew up in Burkeville, Texas. On April 26th they are set to compete in the #1 TV game show Family Feud! It all started with the matriarch of the family, Mrs. Rhynell Smithson who resided in the oldest house in Burkeville. Her love of game shows was infectious and spilled over into the lives of her grandchildren. They all knew there were certain times you could not call Granny because she was watching her game show. Her oldest granddaughter Angela Smithson Hall, too it upon herself to try to honor her grandmother’s memory by convincing her sister, Jessica Smithson Anthis and her brother, Matthew Smithson to audition for Family Feud.

Due to a scheduling conflict, Matthew could not be a part of the audition, but his wife Lindsey Smithson gladly took his place. With the addition of Jessica’s husband Anthony, the team was set.

Although we can’t say what the outcome is, you’ll have to tune in on April 26th on KBTV (check local time) to see. Angela said, “It was an awesome experience!”