Stamping Out Drug Selling and Buying in Newton County

On Thursday, April 20, 2017, a search warrant was executed on Gibbs Street in Newton. Many complaints have come in to the Sheriff’s Department regarding drug activity at that location. An ongoing investigation into the problem led to several undercover drug buys at the residence on Gibbs Street. The warrant was served by the Newton Police Department. They were assisted by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, DPS Troopers, DPS undercover narcotics officers, and local Game Wardens. One subject was arrested for delivery of a controlled substance and for an out of county warrant. Sheriff Billy Rowles said, “It’s great to see all the agencies working together for the common good of Newton County.”