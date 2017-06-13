Beaumont Bone and Joint Comes to Jasper

Christus Southeast Texas Orthopedic Specialty Center and Beaumont Bone and Joint Institute (BBJ) held an Open House on Friday, June 9 to celebrate the opening of its clinic in Jasper. From sports injuries to accidents, patients experiencing breaks and fractures, joint and tendon and ligament issues, patients are now able to receive orthopedic care from some of the most experienced, knowledgeable and well respected orthopedic surgeons, physicians, and physician assistants in the region. We are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday; Friday 8 a.m. to noon. Request a same or next day appointment with Stephen Poly, Certified Orthopedic Physician Assistant by calling 409-381-5603.