Miss Newton Pageant is June 17

The 51st Miss Newton Scholarship Pageant is being held this year on Saturday, June 17. The pageant will be held at the Newton Elementary School Auditorium at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “School House Rock”. There are 18 contestants in the pageant this year as interest for the pageant is growing.

The them of this year’s pageant “School House Rock” should provide a great evening of entertainment for the audience and contestants. A new feature in the pageant is that talent will be optional in the “Miss” division. The score will not be counted toward the title of Miss Newton, but a scholarship will be awarded to the talent winner. Make plans now and be sure to attend this year’s event. Winners from Miss Newton 2016-2017 are pictured from left to right: Junior Miss Newton Madelyn Foster, Tiny Miss Harper Odom, Miss Newton Kayla Williams, Baby Miss Emma Hollinshead, and Young Miss Newton Shea Finch.