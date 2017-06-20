2017 Miss Newton Pageant Winners Announced

Photos by Heather Foster; Story by Blair Dougharty

The 51st Annual Miss Newton Scholarship Pageant was truly a great one. This year’s theme was “School House Rock!” From start to finish the night was filled with gorgeous girls, glittering dresses, heartwarming smiles, a very supportive audience, and Master of Ceremonies Mr. David Hines, with his hilarious jokes. The pageant was held at the Newton Elementary auditorium at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 17.

The 2017-2018 Miss Newton Court is: Baby Miss Aspen Edgerton; Tiny Miss Jewel Fountain; Little Miss Raylie Selph; Junior Miss Brylee Keel; Young Miss Hannah Siau; and Miss Newton Hallie Barlow.

Congratulations to all contestants!