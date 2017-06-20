4th Annual Purple Hull Pea Festival is this Weekend

Come rain or shine, there will be plenty of fun, food, music and so much more this coming weekend at the 4th Annual Texas Purple Hull Pea Festival at the A.T. and Addie Odom Homestead in Shankleville (FM 1415 between Hwy. 87 and Hwy. 63).

In celebration of the 150th anniversary of the founding of the Shankleville Community, the festival kicks off at 9 a.m. going through 7 p.m. Saturday night. A Purple Hull Pea Cooking Contest, Purple Hull Pea Shelling Contest, Purple Hull Pea Shooting Contest and Purple Hull Pea Picking Contest will all be held throughout the day.

This festival is a can’s miss event. We hope to see you there!