Mitchell Leaves Lasting Legacy

In over forty years he never missed an issue, even through hurricanes with power outages that lasted for weeks. Mr. Glenn Mitchell was the epitome of faithfulness. As the owner/ publisher of the Newton County News, he and his beloved wife, Barbara Mitchell served Newton County and their community with great joy from 1969-2011, at the time of his retirement. Mitchell was a long-time member of First Baptist Church, the Lions Club, and the Newton County Chamber of Commerce. He believed in supporting the local folks that help strengthen the people of Newton.

This past Saturday evening he went home to be with the Lord after battling health issues for several years. He will be remembered walking each morning to the post office standing tall and straight as an arrow. He was a gentle man that loved his wife, three children, and grandchildren. He will be honored at a service on Tuesday, June 20 at 2 p.m. at Smith Funeral Home in Newton.

Prayers go out to the Mitchell family during this time of loss.