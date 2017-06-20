Train Crash Near Hartburg in Newton County

On Tuesday, June 13, 2017 at around 1:50 p.m. the Texas Department of Public Safety received a report of a train crash near Hartburg Road in Newton County. The initial reports indicated that an all terrain vehicle (4 wheeler) was stopped on the tracks and was struck by a Union Pacific train. After searching more than four hours, troopers determined that the ATV was unoccupied when it was hit by the train. It seems that a middle-aged female from Deweyville was the driver of the ATV and was found hiding in the woods after the crash. According to the driver, she abandoned the 4-wheeler after it became stuck on the tracks. According to Sheriff Billy Rowles it was later discovered that the ATV was in fact stolen out of Jasper County. The subject was arrested and placed in the Newton County Jail. DPS states this is an ongoing investigation and that there are no further details to be released at this time.