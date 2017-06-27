Stolen Side by Side Recovered in the South End of the County

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office recently recovered a side by side ATV in the south end of the county. Sheriff Rowles said they received a tip about who had the ATV. He said, “It had no vin plate, no key, and it was purchased for pennies on the dollar, so to us, it was a dead giveaway. It was stolen.” The Sheriff’s Office put out the word about its recovery and the owner was located. The ATV was stolen out of Singer, Louisiana. The ATV’s trailer was recovered in Buna last week by Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. Pictured is the owners of the ATV (the Hollingworths) and Sheriff Billy Rowles.