Superintendent’s Message to Burkeville ISD – An Apology

By Brant Graham, Superintendent Burkeville ISD – June 24, 2017

It is never the intent of any district employee, activity, or event to alienate or exclude anyone and, it is certainly never appropriate to embarrass or humiliate anyone. However, I believe that did happen in the case of this year’s senior banquet. I have met with Ms. Brackin, apologized to her in person, and in writing. I would now like to apologize to the community and give my commitment to a better job moving forward.

The senior tradition of allowing only the participation of parents and/or guardians no longer fits the needs and desires of the community; therefore, I will appoint a committee to not only redesign this, but also all other social/external events moving forward.

I sincerely hope that this apology is received and accepted as my true desire to be more inclusive.