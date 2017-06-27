Wet Roadways Serious Hazard

During the heavy rainfall last week, a Chrysler 2013 passenger vehicle driven by 29 year old Patreece Collins of Jasper crashed on Highway 63 in Newton County. The crash occurred near the Louisiana state line. According to Texas Department of Safety, the driver was traveling at an unsafe speed for the wet road conditions and lost control. The vehicle traveled off the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop. The driver was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Hospital with serious injuries. Collins has a fractured neck and is listed in stable condition.. She was wearing a set belt at the time of the crash. Trooper Davis reports to us that the crash investigation is ongoing and there are no further details at this time.