The dedication of a memorial bench in honor of the late County Judge Ronnie W. Boyett took place on Saturday, June 24, 2017. The memorial is a commemorative bench located on the main floor of the Newton County Courthouse. The bench has a plaque with an inscription that reads “Honorable Ronnie W. Boyett, County Judge, Newton County Texas. Given by the Boyett family.” The bench is available for public use.