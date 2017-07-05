Miss Firecracker 2017 Queens Announced

The 2017 Miss Firecracker Pageant was very successful and was loaded with red, white and blue patriotism for the grand ‘ole USA! Thank you to everyone who came and supported the pageant. The winners for Miss Firecracker are Tincy Tot – Brynlee Purkey; Tiny Tot – Macy Trammell; Petite Miss – Mila Brooks; Little Miss – Rilynn Cochran; Junior Miss – Gracelyn Cochran; Young Miss – Marley Howard; Teen Miss – Saylor Cochran; Miss Firecracker – Natalie Shiflet; and Raffle Ticket Winner – Jayden Cofty. Congratulations to these lovely little ladies.

All the proceeds for Miss Firecracker go to the Newton Volunteer Fire Department. Organizer, Dana Thompson, loves to show her support and helps plan and carry out the pageant each year.

Our fire department is a volunteer department and yet they do so much to aid and protect our community. If you would like to give you can send any donations to P.O. Box 982, Newton, Texas 75966. Your support helps in so many ways.