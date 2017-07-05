Newton Man Killed In Tragic Accident

On Saturday, July 1, 2017 around 9 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a two vehicle crash at the intersection of SH 87 and FM 2460 in Newton County. Troopers said according to the initial reports, it seems that a 2015 Dodge pickup truck was traveling westbound on FM 2460. A 2003 Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling northbound on SH 87. The driver of the Dodge pickup approached the intersection and stopped at the stop sign. After stopping at the sign, the driver of the Dodge pickup pulled out in front of the motorcycle. The Harley Davidson was struck by the Dodge and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. The driver of the Harley Davidson was Ricky Winfree, 54, of Newton. Winfree was pronounced deceased at the scene by Justice of the Peace Connie Smith. He was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the truck was Todd Singleton of Kirbyville. Singleton was not injured in the crash. This information is preliminary as Troopers work to determine the exact factorss that contributed to this fatal crash. There are no further details to be released at this time.